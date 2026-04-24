Legal Defense for My Son's Self-Defense Case

My son is 16 years old and facing a case. He acted in self defense as his best friend and himself got held at gun point assaulted with a deadly weapon and robbed. My son acted in self defense. He's a good kid who has never been in trouble before, he's set to graduate high school early and works a full time job. He's trying to maintain his innocence, and we need help covering the continued legal fees as his case moves forward. Any help would be greatly appreciated, no amount is to small. Even if you can't send money please share this and send prayers his way. Thank you and God Bless.









God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.

2 Corinthians 9:8



