Legal Defense for Keyan Rundell

My nephew Keyan Rundell has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. He's a good kid who loves fishing and the outdoors. He's not a danger to society or himself, anyone who knows him knows that.





Keyan met up with three friends that night. What happened is being reported one way by the news, but there's so much more to the story that isn't being told. Keyan says he defended himself, and the full truth about why they met up and what really happened needs to come out.





Right now, Keyan is being portrayed as a cold-blooded killer, which he is definitely not. He's 17 years old and facing intense scrutiny and hate comments from people who don't know the whole truth.





We're raising money to help Keyan get a good lawyer and cover his legal fees. He deserves a strong defense and a fair chance to tell his side of what happened that night.