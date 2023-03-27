Legal Defense for Home Defense

On March 4th, my husband was defending myself and his sister against attackers who entered our home. Now he's facing charges, but no one has listened to our side of the events. We need an attorney who will listen and help us tell what actually happened.





We're raising money for his legal defense. The attorney's fees are more than we can afford right now, and we're running out of time, we need to secure representation before the 8th.





My husband has never hurt anyone before. He's a good family man, and he was protecting us. We're pleading for help to keep him out of prison and to make sure his story is heard. Your support would mean everything to us during this time.