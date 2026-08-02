Legal Defense for David Jr. Ramsey

I'm raising money to help my cousin, David Jr. Ramsey, retain effective legal representation. David acted in self-defense when a man threatened him by brandishing a weapon. He has a concealed carry permit and has not been involved in any criminal activity before. David has a 4-month-old daughter and is loved by his family and friends. Legal fees are mounting, and he needs experienced counsel to defend him through this. Your support would mean so much to David and his family during this difficult time.