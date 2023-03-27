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Legal Defense for Katie, Olivia and Landon

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKatie Wharton

Fundraiser funds will be received by Katie Wharton

Legal Defense for Katie, Olivia and Landon


Those around my hometown of Battle Ground who knew the incidents starting around 2021, and saw from a distance the aftermath of my ex husband leaving our family and filing for divorce. Those closest to us, family and in our church, witnessed the roller coaster of many years of hardship for my children.


The last 12 months warrant a request from my extended family, friends and especially those in my community where this all began and where the kids are actively involved in their community.

Near the beginning of 2026, I was served with pleadings and “testimony” from my ex husband and his mother, stating horribly false accusations ranging from neglect to abandonment, pleas to take the children away from their church, pleas to take my full custody away, and more.


In the last 6 months, $25,000 has been spent on multiple hearings as I have defended myself against my ex and his mother’s accusations and negative actions against the children and I. He has not exhausted in his efforts to continue breaking down our family. I have to have another hearing coming up on October 16, 2026, as well as at least one more hearing before a trial.


For those who don’t know, I am a stay at home mom. I homeschool the children, and the kids and I really made that farmhouse in Brush Praire our home. Since the sale of the home and the court holding the funds while my ex husband fights for rights to those funds, the kids and I are staying in an air bnb temporarily, as I am needing to secure an attorney to have representation for my up coming hearing in October.


For the immediate future, our needs are to retain an attorney, soon. The retainer costs $10,000.


I'm reaching out to my extended family, friends, and my community, where this all began, for help. Your support would mean so much as I fight to keep my children and bring both Landon and Olivia back to church, and back home full time. If assisting financially isn’t an option for you or your family, I would appreciate even more to have as many people as I can gather, appear in court at my next custody hearing before my trial.


After my representation is secure, the hearings prior to trial will cost another $25,000.


(This is all before a trial, which I am still praying somehow I can avoid as the courts will bring their investigation and findings to a close-soon).


More details are available upon request, as I am seeking to be transparent to all, while being sensitive and private for the sake of Olivia and Landon.


Thank you!

Katie, Olivia and Landon

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