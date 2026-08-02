Legal Defense Against False Stalking Charges

Help Me Defend My Name and Protect My Family





I never imagined that I would have to publicly ask for help defending myself against a criminal accusation—but today, my family and I are facing exactly that situation.

I have been charged with stalking following a complaint made by my wife’s former boyfriend. Before this complaint was made, my wife had reported him for alleged stalking and harassment and obtained a court-issued order of protection against him. Based on the timing and circumstances, I believe the accusation against me was made in retaliation.

I firmly maintain my innocence. I have evidence that I believe will demonstrate that these allegations are false, and I look forward to presenting that evidence through the proper legal process. Because this is an active case, I cannot responsibly discuss the evidence or every detail publicly.

My court appearance is scheduled for September 24 at 9:00 a.m.

Being accused of something you did not do is frightening, exhausting, and financially overwhelming. This situation has placed tremendous emotional stress on my wife, our family, and me. We are trying to remain strong, but hiring an experienced attorney and preparing a proper defense comes with substantial costs.

I am raising money to help cover attorney fees, court-related expenses, evidence preparation, and other necessary costs associated with defending myself. Every contribution—regardless of the amount—will help me stand up for the truth, protect my rights, and defend my name.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much. Your prayers, encouragement, and support remind us that we are not facing this ordeal alone.

Please do not contact, threaten, confront, or harass anyone connected to this case. I am asking only for lawful financial and emotional support while the court process moves forward.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for believing in the importance of a fair defense, and for standing beside my family during one of the most difficult times of our lives.



