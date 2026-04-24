Left on the streets

Hi I'm a 40'ish woman who has just been left of the streets by my ex boyfriend. I have nowhere to go, no money, no car. My goal is to get a cheap vehicle or RV I can live in while I get back on my feet. It's hard to get a job when you look homeless, which I am. And they've closed all the shelters in south Mississippi. I had an apartment and a job and a vehicle when I met my ex . But he was very controlling and abusive and slowly chipped away at all that until all I had was him. Then he just left me literally on the streets. This is very difficult for me, the streets is no place for a woman. Please help. I won't let you down. I just need help. Please and thank you