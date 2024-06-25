Fundraiser for Leat Sabbah's Urgent Album

Goal:
ILS ₪80,000
Raised:
ILS ₪1,875
Campaign funds will be received by Leat Sabbah
Hi, I’m Leat. I’m a cellist, a songwriter, and an American.
I’m also a believer. An Israeli. And a citizen of the Middle East.
The wounds of this war run deep - from the displaced, to the wounded, the grieving, to our brave soldiers still serving - and the rest of us navigating in-between. There is an urgent need for emotional healing across Israel.
As an artist it has become my personal mission to ease suffering in my community however I can - providing solace and hope through my music and concerts.
This year my service through music took me around Israel and also to Turkey. There, I had the honor of playing for underserved communities with like-minded musicians dedicated to shining a light into the darkness.
And from that darkness emerged a thing of beauty - my first album of completely original works.
Do you want to hear a song I wrote in the first week of the war? Thoughts of Peace
From meditations on the 3000 year wisdom of King David, to the enduring words of Jeremiah, to inspiration from Nigunim (Jewish prayer melodies without words), to good old American Worship music, my upcoming album is a reflection of this time and this place - and a reminder that music testifies to God's healing power.
And as crazy as it sounds to record an album these days, if I’ve learned anything from all this is that the time is NOW. Creating art and beauty has been a source of hope and joy for me, my producer, audio engineer, guest vocalists, 10 session players and videographer. This album is not only a labor of love but our contribution to the feelings unspoken, the words unarticulated and the enduring scars of this war. It's my offering of hope and resilience, drawn from the Word of God, for my nation and all who listen.
Will you consider partnering with me to bring this urgent offering of music to life? My goal is to fundraise 80,000nis by the June 30th, 2025.
Benefits include:
As always, I treasure your support, your love, and your prayers. Thank you for standing with me and with Israel.
❤️, Leat
100% believe in and support this work! Thank you for putting your heart into this music to share with the world!
Praying this album will be a blessing and encouragement to many!
Praying over this fundraiser 🙏🏼
