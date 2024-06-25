Fundraiser for Leat Sabbah's Urgent Album

My heart still echoes with the chilling sounds of rocket fire, the very crucible in which this urgent music album was forged. As artists, what does it mean to step up for our community at this time?





Hi, I’m Leat. I’m a cellist, a songwriter, and an American.

I’m also a believer. An Israeli. And a citizen of the Middle East.

The wounds of this war run deep - from the displaced, to the wounded, the grieving, to our brave soldiers still serving - and the rest of us navigating in-between. There is an urgent need for emotional healing across Israel.

As an artist it has become my personal mission to ease suffering in my community however I can - providing solace and hope through my music and concerts.

This year my service through music took me around Israel and also to Turkey. There, I had the honor of playing for underserved communities with like-minded musicians dedicated to shining a light into the darkness.

And from that darkness emerged a thing of beauty - my first album of completely original works.

Do you want to hear a song I wrote in the first week of the war? Thoughts of Peace

From meditations on the 3000 year wisdom of King David, to the enduring words of Jeremiah, to inspiration from Nigunim (Jewish prayer melodies without words), to good old American Worship music, my upcoming album is a reflection of this time and this place - and a reminder that music testifies to God's healing power.

And as crazy as it sounds to record an album these days, if I’ve learned anything from all this is that the time is NOW. Creating art and beauty has been a source of hope and joy for me, my producer, audio engineer, guest vocalists, 10 session players and videographer. This album is not only a labor of love but our contribution to the feelings unspoken, the words unarticulated and the enduring scars of this war. It's my offering of hope and resilience, drawn from the Word of God, for my nation and all who listen.

Will you consider partnering with me to bring this urgent offering of music to life? My goal is to fundraise 80,000nis by the June 30th, 2025.

Benefits include:



Additional performances of faith-based music to underserved communities around Israel

The opportunity to introduce new listeners around the globe to a message of hope via digital promotion efforts

Financial assistance for Turkish worship songwriter Songul Duran who is a staunch ally of Israel and works tirelessly in her community to build bridges between Turkey and Israel

As always, I treasure your support, your love, and your prayers. Thank you for standing with me and with Israel.

❤️, Leat











