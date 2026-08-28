Once there was a student named Ali who wanted to learn programming. At first, he thought programming was very difficult. He did not understand how to write code, and sometimes his programs did not work.

Ali did not give up. Every day, he spent one hour learning programming. He watched lessons, practiced simple codes, and tried to solve small problems. Whenever he made a mistake, he learned from it.

After a few months, Ali became much better at programming. He created his first small computer game and felt very happy and proud.

Ali learned an important lesson: success does not come from being perfect; it comes from practicing and never giving up.