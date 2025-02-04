BBC Missions Trip to Honduras

Help Send Me to Honduras on a Mission Trip!

I am thrilled to share that I have the incredible opportunity to go on a mission trip to Honduras with my church! This trip is not just about traveling—it's about spreading the love of Christ, serving those in need, and making a lasting impact in a community that truly needs our help.





Why Honduras?

Honduras is a beautiful country, but many of its people face significant struggles—poverty, lack of access to basic necessities, and limited opportunities. Through this mission, we will be sharing the Gospel, providing aid, and supporting local ministries to bring hope and encouragement.





How You Can Help

To make this mission possible, I need to raise the necessary funds to cover travel, lodging, meals, and supplies for outreach. Your donation will directly support:

✅ Sharing the Gospel – Bringing the message of Christ to those who may have never heard it before.

✅ Serving Local Communities – Helping with church outreach, food distribution, and practical needs.

✅ Building Lasting Relationships – Encouraging and praying with the people we meet, showing them the love of Christ.





Every gift, no matter the size, makes a difference. If you can’t give financially, please consider supporting me through prayer—for safe travels, for open hearts, and for God to work through us in a powerful way.





I will keep this page updated with my progress and share testimonies from the trip once I return! Thank you for being a part of this journey with me. Your generosity and prayers mean more than you know.





📖 "And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature." – Mark 16:15