Campaign Image

Supporting Lawrence Family Funeral and Bills

Goal:

 USD $5,557

Raised:

 USD $148

Campaign created by AC Lawrence

Campaign funds will be received by Aaron Lawrence

Supporting Lawrence Family Funeral and Bills

USN Retired Frank Lawrence "Dad"a man who believed in the American Dream for everyone. His free time was spent volunteering at food shelters and food drives even through Covid. He has helped to petition many of my mom’s Philippine family here through the port of entry and immigration successfully. From his faith he has been instrumental in sharing Jesus all over the world who through grace he credits turned him from a single drunken sailor to a 40 year clean and sober father active in the faith. His passing has left many hearts hurting from many locations some are traveling and don't really have the funds I would like to see if this can help.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 43.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

I pray God's peace, comfort and love will surround you and your family.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo