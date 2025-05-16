Supporting Lawrence Family Funeral and Bills

Goal:
USD $5,557
Raised:
USD $148
Campaign funds will be received by Aaron Lawrence
USN Retired Frank Lawrence "Dad"a man who believed in the American Dream for everyone. His free time was spent volunteering at food shelters and food drives even through Covid. He has helped to petition many of my mom’s Philippine family here through the port of entry and immigration successfully. From his faith he has been instrumental in sharing Jesus all over the world who through grace he credits turned him from a single drunken sailor to a 40 year clean and sober father active in the faith. His passing has left many hearts hurting from many locations some are traveling and don't really have the funds I would like to see if this can help.
I pray God's peace, comfort and love will surround you and your family.
