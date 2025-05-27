Laurel's Mission Trip

Goal:
USD $925
Raised:
USD $690
Campaign funds will be received by William Kay
By supporting me in raising the money required to go on my mission trip to El Salvador, you are helping me in spreading the gospel to those in need. I thank God for giving me such a loving and supportive community. Any support is greatly appreciated
Praying for your trip!
May God bless your trip!
Prayers for safety and changed hearts. Love you, Laurel! Love, Tara
Praying for your trip!
Praying for all of as you go and serve! Excited to see all that the Lord is going to do!
Laurel, this sounds like a wonderful opportunity for sharing God’s love and your own spiritual growth. We will be praying for you this summer. Nita and Rip Mecherle
May the Lord bless you as you serve.
