Laurel's Mission Trip

By supporting me in raising the money required to go on my mission trip to El Salvador, you are helping me in spreading the gospel to those in need. I thank God for giving me such a loving and supportive community. Any support is greatly appreciated 🩶

Recent Donations
The Kellums
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Praying for your trip!

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
22 days ago

May God bless your trip!

Tara Sartor
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for safety and changed hearts. Love you, Laurel! Love, Tara

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your trip!

The Yelvertons
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Greg and Holley
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for all of as you go and serve! Excited to see all that the Lord is going to do!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Laurel, this sounds like a wonderful opportunity for sharing God’s love and your own spiritual growth. We will be praying for you this summer. Nita and Rip Mecherle

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May the Lord bless you as you serve.

