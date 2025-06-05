Laura Swain's Cancer Medical Treatment

Laura Swain learned last month that she has breast cancer. As always her faith is her anchor. Here are some of her own words:

"It all began on May 4 when I found a lump in my breast. My tumor is large, the cancer is aggressive, and my care team has been moving quickly to get this treated.

There is plenty of good news, too. My team is optimistic that the cancer will respond to chemo before they even go in for surgery. I am surrounded by my family, my church, and my friends who are all eager to help.

And most of all, my present illness, future life, and eternal hope are in the hands of the Lord."

Everyone who knows Laura knows her generous heart. She is dearly loved and we all want to give back to her.

This campaign will help Laura and Dave cover medical treatments. They are pursuing both conventional treatments - Chemo, surgery and radiation, and they are also exploring alternative treatments such as Vitamin C infusions to complement the conventional medicine. Projected costs for her treatment plan that will be out of pocket are around $20,000 in the coming months.

Thank you for supporting Laura and her family during this time. Prayers are also welcomed and she has been so lifted up already by all of the love and prayers!







