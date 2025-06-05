Campaign Image

Laura Swain's Cancer Medical Treatment

 USD $20,000

 USD $3,905

Campaign created by Susan May

Campaign funds will be received by Laura Swain

Laura Swain learned last month that she has breast cancer. As always her faith is her anchor. Here are some of her own words:

"It all began on May 4 when I found a lump in my breast. My tumor is large, the cancer is aggressive, and my care team has been moving quickly to get this treated.

There is plenty of good news, too. My team is optimistic that the cancer will respond to chemo before they even go in for surgery. I am surrounded by my family, my church, and my friends who are all eager to help.

And most of all, my present illness, future life, and eternal hope are in the hands of the Lord." 

Everyone who knows Laura knows her generous heart. She is dearly loved and we all want to give back to her. 

This campaign will help Laura and Dave cover medical treatments. They are pursuing both conventional treatments - Chemo, surgery and radiation, and they are also exploring alternative treatments such as Vitamin C infusions to complement the conventional medicine. Projected costs for her treatment plan that will be out of pocket are around $20,000 in the coming months. 

Thank you for supporting Laura and her family during this time. Prayers are also welcomed and she has been so lifted up already by all of the love and prayers! 



Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 day ago

Continuing to pray for you and your family and all those caring for you! Gods got you 👊

Isaiah
$ 350.00 USD
3 days ago

Hang in there Laura!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
5 days ago

Healing prayers and love!

Eileen Wolf
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Karen and Mike
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Always praying…🙏🏻

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Praying for healing in Jesus name!

Cates
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Wishing you strength, health and the comfort of being surrounded by those you love as you fight!

April R
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

🤍 🙏

Sarah Costa
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

We are praying for complete healing and trust in God through the process.

Newspring Church Assembly
$ 500.00 USD
24 days ago

Newspring Church is praying for your healing! We love and care about you and your family. God is still in the miracle business and we know He has you.

Allison Ryver
$ 200.00 USD
29 days ago

Keeping you in my prayers ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Much love to you. Prayers for strength and complete healing. 😘

Laura Damaske
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love!!! ♥️

Laura
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you, La! You’ve got this ❤️

Alana
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Laura, wishing you a speedy recovery we all love you and you have been such a blessing in so many lives 🥰

Rose Leonhardt
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Laura we all love you so much and know with your faith and love of the Lord, that you will get through this. Please let me know if there's anything I can do. ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Laura, you are such an encouragement! I’m praying for a complete recovery and an amazing testimony for God’s glory❤️

Ann Gottuso
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Alexis Blanks
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Mary Thomas
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Should be $100 only. I forgot to uncheck the box for the additional $15 donation

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

  • For God to be glorified; that those who follow this journey would come to saving faith in Christ or deeper love for Him.
  • For complete healing through His grace and the medical care He is providing Laura.
  • For inexplicable peace in Laura's children; that the Spirit would use this season as an immovable anchor of their faith.
  • For Laura's husband Dave; for endurance as He cares for her and serves the family by taking up her responsibilities.

