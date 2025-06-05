Laura Swain's Cancer Medical Treatment

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $3,905
Campaign funds will be received by Laura Swain
Laura Swain learned last month that she has breast cancer. As always her faith is her anchor. Here are some of her own words:
"It all began on May 4 when I found a lump in my breast. My tumor is large, the cancer is aggressive, and my care team has been moving quickly to get this treated.
There is plenty of good news, too. My team is optimistic that the cancer will respond to chemo before they even go in for surgery. I am surrounded by my family, my church, and my friends who are all eager to help.
And most of all, my present illness, future life, and eternal hope are in the hands of the Lord."
Everyone who knows Laura knows her generous heart. She is dearly loved and we all want to give back to her.
This campaign will help Laura and Dave cover medical treatments. They are pursuing both conventional treatments - Chemo, surgery and radiation, and they are also exploring alternative treatments such as Vitamin C infusions to complement the conventional medicine. Projected costs for her treatment plan that will be out of pocket are around $20,000 in the coming months.
Thank you for supporting Laura and her family during this time. Prayers are also welcomed and she has been so lifted up already by all of the love and prayers!
Continuing to pray for you and your family and all those caring for you! Gods got you 👊
Hang in there Laura!
Healing prayers and love!
Always praying…🙏🏻
Praying for healing in Jesus name!
Wishing you strength, health and the comfort of being surrounded by those you love as you fight!
🤍 🙏
We are praying for complete healing and trust in God through the process.
Newspring Church is praying for your healing! We love and care about you and your family. God is still in the miracle business and we know He has you.
Keeping you in my prayers ❤️
Much love to you. Prayers for strength and complete healing. 😘
Sending love!!! ♥️
Love you, La! You’ve got this ❤️
Laura, wishing you a speedy recovery we all love you and you have been such a blessing in so many lives 🥰
Laura we all love you so much and know with your faith and love of the Lord, that you will get through this. Please let me know if there's anything I can do. ❤️
Laura, you are such an encouragement! I’m praying for a complete recovery and an amazing testimony for God’s glory❤️
Should be $100 only. I forgot to uncheck the box for the additional $15 donation
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.