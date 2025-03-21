Laura's Healthcare Fundraiser

Goal:
USD $18,000
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Laura Pavek
Laura Pavek is battling cancer, and you wouldn't know it unless she told you because she has the BEST, most inspiring attitude! Laura is a hard-working people-person who is artistic, fun, and talkative. She is an instrumental part of the Patriot Docks team, and a loving daughter and mother. As she battles cancer, there are financial needs that have come up for particular side affects to the treatments. Let's bless Laura with over-the-top support so she can get all she needs in this difficult season.
Thanks for supporting Laura!!
You are so inspiring and we love you! Romans 6:23
