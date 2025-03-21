Laura's Healthcare Fundraiser

Laura Pavek is battling cancer, and you wouldn't know it unless she told you because she has the BEST, most inspiring attitude! Laura is a hard-working people-person who is artistic, fun, and talkative. She is an instrumental part of the Patriot Docks team, and a loving daughter and mother. As she battles cancer, there are financial needs that have come up for particular side affects to the treatments. Let's bless Laura with over-the-top support so she can get all she needs in this difficult season.

Thanks for supporting Laura!!