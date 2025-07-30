Giving A Hand For A Thriving Life

Campaign Image

When faced with an unexpected pregnancy, many moms will choose abortion due to a lack of support. In addition to the fear of being alone if they keep their baby, the hardships from loss of income, housing, childcare can be crushing. To help give moms a hand in facing these obstacles, I'm asking for donations. Our first case is someone I've met in late July 2025, in her 24th week of pregnancy, who has back rent basically chasing her to choose abortion. Let's slay this debt! and build a Culture of Life for this mama and her 2 sons and yet born baby!!

Rosa Delgado
$ 100.00 USD
47 minutes ago

Prayers to end abortion

Tcole
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

You can do this momma, I’m praying for you

Peter Shinn
$ 10.00 USD
2 hours ago

Walter Gies
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

PAAU
$ 10.00 USD
3 hours ago

Tom Holman
$ 100.00 USD
4 hours ago

