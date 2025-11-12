Launch Tech & Digital Branding Agency

Hello and welcome! My name is Hastings, and I am a software developer and digital branding designer based in Malawi.

I am launching a full-service digital branding and web development agency aimed at helping businesses, local startups, and organizations establish a powerful digital presence.

While the demand for high-quality visual identity, professional web solutions, and digital security awareness is rapidly growing in our region, access to the proper hardware, server infrastructure, and development tools remains a key challenge for local tech entrepreneurs.

What Your Support Will Fund:

High-Performance Workstations: Upgrading hardware capabilities to handle complex software development, 3D render designs, and graphic asset rendering.

Software & Infrastructure: Purchasing essential development licenses, cloud hosting servers, and secure domain environments for client deployment.

Business Registration & Setup: Covering formal business incorporation and administrative setup costs to scale operations smoothly.

By supporting this campaign, you are not just backing a business you are investing in local tech innovation and empowering a young African agency to deliver world-class digital services.

Whether you are able to make a financial contribution or simply share this campaign link within your network, I am deeply grateful for your support. Thank you for being a part of this journey!



