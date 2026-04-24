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Launch Financial Discipleship in Latvia

Goal€10,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byNagy Patricia

Fundraiser funds will be received by Stichting Compass Europe

Launch Financial Discipleship in Latvia

Money affects nearly every part of life, yet it is often difficult to discuss openly, even within churches. Financial pressure, debt and anxiety can prevent believers from experiencing freedom, living generously and fully participating in God’s work.

Compass – finances God’s way Europe wants to help establish a sustainable Financial Discipleship Ministry in Latvia. Our goal is not simply to teach financial literacy, and it is not about the prosperity gospel. Financial discipleship helps people understand what the Bible teaches about money and possessions so they can trust God, make wise financial decisions, live generously and use their resources to serve Him.

The first stage of this project will bring together pastors and Christian leaders in Latvia to introduce the vision for financial discipleship and invite churches and ministries to participate. We will then recruit and train local small-group facilitators through the Compass Financial Discipleship Certification programme. These facilitators will receive ongoing mentoring as they begin leading groups within their churches and communities.

Our initial goals are to:

• Gather at least 30 Christian leaders and introduce the need for financial discipleship in Latvia.

• Train 10 local small-group facilitators.

• Launch 10 Financial Discipleship groups across several churches and denominations.

• Help at least 80 people begin applying biblical financial principles in their daily lives.

Funds raised through this campaign will support the translation and development of Latvian-language materials, the organization of a national gathering for Christian leaders, facilitator training, mentoring and the launch of the first local groups.

This is start-up support, not a plan for permanent dependence on external funding. By equipping Latvian leaders to train and disciple others, we aim to build a ministry that can increasingly be led and supported locally. The first facilitators will be prepared not only to lead groups, but also to develop future leaders so that financial discipleship can multiply throughout Latvia.

The long-term impact extends beyond improved finances. As people learn to manage money according to biblical principles, they can experience less financial anxiety, grow in generosity, strengthen their families and become better equipped to serve their churches and communities. Those facing debt, financial shame or instability will have a safe and confidential setting in which to receive practical, biblical guidance.

Your gift will help lay the foundation for a new Financial Discipleship Ministry in Latvia. By supporting the first translation, training and small groups, you will help equip local leaders to make financial disciples who can, in turn, disciple others.

Please consider giving and sharing this fundraiser with others who believe in strengthening churches and helping people follow Jesus faithfully in every area of life, including their finances.

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