LAUERSDORF FAMILY SUPPORT

Whether you know them from their active community involvement around Fort Worth, selfless service in the military, avid support for law enforcement, or even as a childhood friend, the one thing we all have in common is we are blessed to know Amanda and Charlie Lauersdorf. This couple constantly seeks out ways to help others around them, never asking for recognition, even when they have their own trials they could make the priority.

Earlier this year, Amanda was diagnosed with cancer, and she is currently going through multiple rounds of chemotherapy with Charlie right there beside her, shaved head and all! It is time we showed how grateful we are by giving them back the same love, support, and laughter they have given so many of us.

Please join us for great BBQ, music, and camaraderie to help ease the financial burden and stress. Any donation in person or online will allow them to focus on health and healing with other expenses adding up.