LAUERSDORF FAMILY SUPPORT

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $7,517
Campaign funds will be received by Charles Lauersdorf
Whether you know them from their active community involvement around Fort Worth, selfless service in the military, avid support for law enforcement, or even as a childhood friend, the one thing we all have in common is we are blessed to know Amanda and Charlie Lauersdorf. This couple constantly seeks out ways to help others around them, never asking for recognition, even when they have their own trials they could make the priority.
Earlier this year, Amanda was diagnosed with cancer, and she is currently going through multiple rounds of chemotherapy with Charlie right there beside her, shaved head and all! It is time we showed how grateful we are by giving them back the same love, support, and laughter they have given so many of us.
Please join us for great BBQ, music, and camaraderie to help ease the financial burden and stress. Any donation in person or online will allow them to focus on health and healing with other expenses adding up.
Benefit
Love you guys
Prayers sent you and your family!
Love you all!
Wishing you all the best!
A donation from FWPD! Thank you for your support! I’m also fighting cancer
June 8th, 2025
Thank you all for the donations to this amazing family and for those that were able to make it out to the benefit!!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.