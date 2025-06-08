LAUERSDORF FAMILY SUPPORT

Campaign Image

Whether you know them from their active community involvement around Fort Worth, selfless service in the military, avid support for law enforcement, or even as a childhood friend, the one thing we all have in common is we are blessed to know Amanda and Charlie Lauersdorf. This couple constantly seeks out ways to help others around them, never asking for recognition, even when they have their own trials they could make the priority. 

Earlier this year, Amanda was diagnosed with cancer, and she is currently going through multiple rounds of chemotherapy with Charlie right there beside her, shaved head and all! It is time we showed how grateful we are by giving them back the same love, support, and laughter they have given so many of us.

Please join us for great BBQ, music, and camaraderie to help ease the financial burden and stress. Any donation in person or online will allow them to focus on health and healing with other expenses adding up. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 3375.00 USD
1 month ago

Benefit

Don Allen
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Steve Quimby
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Roy and OK Davis
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you guys

T Hayes
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers sent you and your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 112.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Wishing you all the best!

The Hoeses
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Tard with Tattoos
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Bickleys
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Alicia kilkenny
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jim Haddock
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Mitch Hanson
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Jentry Cotten
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

A donation from FWPD! Thank you for your support! I’m also fighting cancer

Updates

Update

June 8th, 2025

Thank you all for the donations to this amazing family and for those that were able to make it out to the benefit!!

Update Update Image

