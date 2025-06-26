Lathan Eekhoff Medical Needs

On June 11, 2025 our little 4 year old neighbor friend, Lathan Eekhoff (son of Ben and Stacy Eekhoff), was attending a high school baseball game with his family. He was accidentally hit in the head by a baseball bat that caused a serious skull fracture. He had surgery on June 13th to remove the broken bone fragments and to have a steel plate put in. This totally rocked their world!

Both mom and dad have lost sleep and income to care for their little boy, as they have walked through major surgery and now the recovery and rehabilitation of their little boy. The medical bills are beginning to come in and overwhelm them. Lathan needs mommy. Please consider helping this sweet young family cover these bills so Stacy can remain home to care for him as he recovers.

Our hearts goes out to this family and this special little boy. Please join us in loving our neighbor, and give as you can. Every donation will help, big or small, and will be so appreciated!

Thank you for your love and support for the Ben and Stacy Eekhoff family!

“Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.” – 2 Corinthians 9:7



