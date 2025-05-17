Laptops for Pakistan School

Give Hope, Not Bricks: Help Kids in Pakistan Break the Chains of Child Labor





In the heart of Pakistan, a small Catholic elementary school stands as a beacon of light in a place shadowed by poverty and injustice.

Many of the children who attend this school come from families trapped in bonded labor—forced to work long hours in brick kilns for barely enough to survive. These kids are at constant risk of being pulled out of school and into a cycle of labor that lasts generations.

But there is hope.

This school is fighting to change that story. With loving teachers, strong faith, and a commitment to education, they are equipping children with knowledge and courage. Now, they need your help to take the next step.

⸻

Why Laptops?

In today’s world, learning how to use a computer is not optional—it’s essential. Without access to technology, these children are left behind. With laptops, they can:

• Learn real-world skills that lead to better jobs.

• Gain access to educational resources beyond what their school can offer.

• Break the cycle of poverty and labor for themselves and their families.

Our goal is to raise $2,575 to purchase 10 laptops for students to share in computer class. Each dollar you give goes directly toward a future where these kids can learn, grow, and dream beyond the kiln walls.

⸻

How You Can Help

• $250 buys a full laptop setup (laptop, charger, and security lock)

• $125 covers half a laptop

• $100 helps equip the computer lab with accessories like Wi-Fi routers and helps cover the salary of a teacher.

• Any amount brings us closer to our goal!

Most importantly, your donation gives these children a future filled with faith, dignity, and opportunity.

⸻

A Message of Faith

Jesus said, “Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” (Matthew 25:40)

This is your chance to live that verse — to bring hope to children who have so little, but who believe in a loving God and a brighter future.

Please consider donating — and sharing this campaign with your friends, your parish, and your community.

Together, we can lift these children from the dust of the kilns and set them on a path to freedom through faith and education.

🙏 God bless you for your generosity.

⸻