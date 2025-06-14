Lane Leavitt Help Feed the Celebration

Raised:
USD $12,345
Campaign funds will be received by Debbie Leavitt
We are preparing a Celebration of Life for Lane Leavitt—stuntman, motorcycle champion, mentor, friend, and beloved member of so many communities. Lane gave boldly, lived generously, and left a legacy that touched people across generations.
On Saturday, July 12, 2025, we’ll gather at Real Life Church in Valencia, CA, for a memorial program followed by a shared meal and time to connect and remember Lane together. This day is open to all who wish to attend.
We are raising funds to help cover the cost of the memorial, especially the meal we’re offering to everyone who comes. Lane believed in welcoming people with open arms—and we want this day to reflect that same spirit of hospitality.
If you feel moved to give, your support will go directly toward food and other essential expenses for the day. No gift is too small, and donations are entirely optional—your presence is what means the most. But for those who feel called to help, we’re so grateful.
Thank you for helping us celebrate Lane in a way that reflects the heart with which he lived.
With love,
The Leavitt Family
I’m sure you’re tearing up the skies Lane! Rest in Paradise. Thank you, always, for your kindness 🙏🏼
With love from Canada xo
Our hearts go out to you and your family, Debbie.❤️
Rich and I extend our sincere condolences to your family.
To Debbie Evans... Remembering Lane.... RIP....
Lane meant the world to me! I will miss our conversations, he was one of the few Stunt professionals that gave me guidance, motivation 30+ years ago. He taught me that perseverance and integrity always wins! He was a technical pioneer and innovator that contributed so graciously to the Stunt Industry. We need MORE "Lanes" in the industry and in the world, I will miss you my friend.. Godspeed LANE!
Love love love 💜✝️ we were blessed to have known and loved Lane
I'm not sure I can make the celebration but I will be there in spirit if I can't. God bless.
