Lane Leavitt Help Feed the Celebration

We are preparing a Celebration of Life for Lane Leavitt—stuntman, motorcycle champion, mentor, friend, and beloved member of so many communities. Lane gave boldly, lived generously, and left a legacy that touched people across generations.

On Saturday, July 12, 2025, we’ll gather at Real Life Church in Valencia, CA, for a memorial program followed by a shared meal and time to connect and remember Lane together. This day is open to all who wish to attend.

We are raising funds to help cover the cost of the memorial, especially the meal we’re offering to everyone who comes. Lane believed in welcoming people with open arms—and we want this day to reflect that same spirit of hospitality.

If you feel moved to give, your support will go directly toward food and other essential expenses for the day. No gift is too small, and donations are entirely optional—your presence is what means the most. But for those who feel called to help, we’re so grateful.

Thank you for helping us celebrate Lane in a way that reflects the heart with which he lived.

With love,

The Leavitt Family