Campaign Image

Pastor Training in Africa

Raised:

 USD $900

Campaign created by Lance Lewis

Campaign funds will be received by Lance Lewis

Pastor Training in Africa

Hey folks, I have the opportunity to do some Pastor Training with a team in Uganda in June. I'm doing a little fundraising for women's ministry, kid's ministry, and pastor training. I'm even going to get to see my grandkids in Kenya for the first time since the passing of Grace. If you feel led to give, it will be put to good use and much appreciated. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Molly Omann
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Looking forward to serving with you in Uganda. So thankful you're able to see your grandkids!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Blessed to be a blessing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

So thrilled, you get to go to serve the pastors and all of the people in Kenya AND get to see your grandchildren, again!!, God is so good. They will all be blessed by you being there, Lance

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo