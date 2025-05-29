Pastor Training in Africa

Raised:
Hey folks, I have the opportunity to do some Pastor Training with a team in Uganda in June. I'm doing a little fundraising for women's ministry, kid's ministry, and pastor training. I'm even going to get to see my grandkids in Kenya for the first time since the passing of Grace. If you feel led to give, it will be put to good use and much appreciated.
Looking forward to serving with you in Uganda. So thankful you're able to see your grandkids!
Blessed to be a blessing.
So thrilled, you get to go to serve the pastors and all of the people in Kenya AND get to see your grandchildren, again!!, God is so good. They will all be blessed by you being there, Lance
