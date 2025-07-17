Help Lacey Refill Her Cup with Sabbatical Support





Life hasn’t been easy for her. She’s faced more challenges than most, and the last 6 years have taken a toll on her mental and physical health with the following:

💔 A difficult divorce

👩‍👦 Six years as a single parent

🌍 Surviving a global pandemic

🏡 Selling her family home and creating a new one

👥 Managing staff, moving the business, dealing with mold exposure and health issues

🧠 Navigating and healing from C-PTSD (a type of PTSD that is common among survivors of narcissistic abuse)





Through it all, she has worked tirelessly, often putting her own needs last.





Now, upon recommendation by her physician due to adrenal fatigue and an unbalanced nervous system, she's taking a much-needed sabbatical—August 5th through October 1st—to restore her health and regain balance. This time away will allow her to rest and relax, spend quality time with her son, and focus on restoring her physical and mental well-being. She’ll also be using this time to refresh and rework some of her spa treatments, pour into continuing education, and spark creativity in the aesthetic world she loves so much.





With this time away, she needs our support. She has expenses, debt, and very little financial help as a single mom to support her son.





Your support would provide the help Lacey needs during this time to truly heal. Here’s how your support will help Lacey & Leland:





✅ Cover essential business expenses during her time away

✅ Reduce some lingering debt that weighs heavily on her

✅ Build a small cushion for peace of mind while she focuses on healing

✅ To help with medical expenses





Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a difference. If you can’t give financially, your prayers and encouragement mean the world.





Thank you for helping my daughter catch her breath and come back stronger than ever. 💗

As a parent, all you want is to see your child thrive. My daughter has spent most of her life pouring into others—through her work as a licensed esthetician and massage therapist, as a devoted mom, and as a friend who cares deeply about everyone she meets. For over 16 years, she’s been helping people feel cared for and confident in their own skin. But now, she needs time to care for herself.