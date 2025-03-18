Supporting Kylie's Medical Journey

If you've landed on this campaign, thank you! I hope you have the time to read until the end.

My name is Kristen Ackerman. With my significant other, Brian, we have two beautiful girls. Kylie is 6, turning 7 in March. Elliana is 3 months, turning 4 months the end of March.

I've decided to swallow my pride and do something I NEVER do and that is ask for help. Anyone who knows me knows I'm usually the first one to jump to help others when I can. I have lived my entire adult life serving my community as a Paramedic in the paid sector and as an EMT in the volunteer sector (until I had kids).

It took a long heart to heart with a friend to explain to me that even those who help need help, too, and it's okay.

When Kylie was a year old, after receiving her one year doses, she experienced a week-long medical episode that resulted in severe regression. After many attempts of calling her pediatrician and every time being told "it's normal," I went against my better judgement and listened.

I've been on a hunt for a specialist who can help me find answers so I can better support Kylie and ensure she has everything to thrive. LAST March, I found one and made an appointment with the specialist. We finally had that appointment on Sunday, March 16th, as this specialist is booked more than a year out for new patients.

After meeting with this specialist, his preliminary diagnosis is Vaccine induced seizures with autoimmune encephalitis resulting in regression. With that comes a whole slew of tests like MRI and EEG with sedation requiring a 3 day hospital stay. She needs specialized blood work that can't be performed at any random lab. She needs to meet with another specialist in immunology. Additionally, a full genetic panel is being ran.

Working for a health network, one would think I'd have good insurance. However, all of this isn't offered by my health network and I have to use the resources that do. Because of the depth these tests run, there's a chance insurance won't cover any of it.

All of this will also come with needing to miss days of work. With me still being on maternity leave for another couple of weeks, I don't have anymore banked PTO so those missed days will go without pay. I will also be working overtime when I can between everything.

I have no idea the total cost of everything. I'm hoping it won't be anymore than the goal but wouldn't be surprised if it is, especially with a 3 day hospital stay for Kylie's MRI & EEG with sedation.

I know times are so hard for so many, us included. But, I'm hoping and praying for a little bit of help, any help we can get to help us offset the medical costs of getting a full diagnosis and an understanding as to why. If you can't donate, please send us prayers and please share.

I'm still processing everything we learned during the appointment and trying to wrap my head around everything she's about to go through which is tearing me apart but it's necessary.

If you made it this far, thank you so much for reading.