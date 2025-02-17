MAPS Internship El Salvador

On a missions trips to El Salvador in 2023, God called me to missions. At the time, I did not know what this meant, but I was excited to begin the journey to realize His plans and purposes for my life. In 2024, God opened a door for me to pursue my master's degree in Global Ministry Design through Southeastern University. Late in the year, I applied for an internship with King's Castle Ministries in El Salvador for the summer of 2025. Last month, I found out I was accepted and received confirmation from the Lord that this was a part of His plan. I am thrilled to be spending my summer in El Salvador assisting King's Castle in their evangelistic efforts to children in the local schools and communities.

First and foremost, I ask for your prayers. Spending multiple months in a different country doing mission work brings many physical, spiritual, and mental challenges.

Secondly, f the Lord lays it on your heart to give financially, please feel free to give whatever the Lord directs you to. I am looking to raise $2500 to offset flights costs and living expenses.