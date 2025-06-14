Daniel Kuzniar El Salvador Mission Trip

Hey, this is Daniel! This summer I will be volunteering with my church, Grace Assembly of God (https://www.graceassembly.org), along with Kings Castle Ministries (https://www.kingscastle.org) to help evangelize in El Salvador! I have been on several mission trips before both nationally and internationally. I just recently got back from a mission trip in , which was absolutely amazing in just about every way. Thank you all to those who helped fund my mission trip to El Salvador last year, it was an amazing opportunity! The Salvadorian people are one of a kind, and serving them by any means will be a pleasure this year as it was last year. Thank you all again so very much!





What could I do to earn your donations? Any help needed? Or you could always simply donate directly. Above all else however, prayers are greatly appreciated! (Keep in mind, GiveSendGo is a free Christian platform. I am allotting them 3% of all donations.)









Thank you again!





- Daniel Kuzniar