



Hello everyone, thanks for taking the time to consider this. Kurtis Lawler, a loving husband and father, fell from a 12 foot roof and suffered severe injuries to his face and body. His face sustained many fractures including both sinuses, his upper and lower jaw, and others. He will be undergoing multiple surgeries and will be having a very long recovery process. Kurtis is a dairy farmer and has a special needs son Michael, who is cared for full-time by his wife, Kristen. The funds raised will go towards supporting their family and covering the mounting medical bills.

Of all the people in the world deserving of help and support, Kurtis has always been the first to give his shirt off his back for others, he and his family need this support.

Please consider contributing to Kurtis' Recovery Fund today. Every donation, big or small, brings us one step closer to reaching our initial goal of $10,000. It is likely only a start to what they will be needing, so please be part of this.

Thank you for your kindness and support.



