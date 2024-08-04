Supporting My Mom's Cancer Journey

Raised:
USD $295
Campaign funds will be received by Kristen Shepard
This right here is the saddest thing I have ever had to do or write. There is nothing I wouldn’t do for my Mom and yet I am so limited in what I can do. My Mom, Kristen Shepard, has some type of progressive cancer; we are waiting on the results of the biopsy. She has been very sick for at least the last 2 years and moderately sick for the last 4. During this time she has worked and her family has chipped in to help where they could. Now, our resources have been exhausted and she is no longer able to work to care for any of the extra needs. You know how much toilet paper and Kleenex a cancer patient goes through??? She needs help with the little things.
I have read with medical crowdfunding that $5 and $10 doesn’t really help, but this is a situation where that $5 and $10 can make a difference in whether she can get the supplement her Dr is recommending or not. THAT WILL MAKE A DIFFERENCE! Many things needed in cancer care and medical care just are not covered. Please help where you can.
Prayers sent loves
Prayers for you 🙏
God bless praying for you and your family!💕❤️
Praying for peace and comfort during her treatment and total healing.
Jessica, I am so sorry to hear about your mom’s fight with cancer. I know how expensive health care is and happy to be able to help a little. We will be praying for her and your family.
Prayers for comfort and healing.
Oh this precious lady
August 4th, 2024
Starting this month, my insurance has changed. This is causing more out of pocket expenses. I have a surgery coming up in Sept/Oct. I will need all the assistance I can get. If you cannot donate, please share and comment These expenses are no joke for sure.
May 2nd, 2024
Just an update: The tumor hasn't responded as well as hoped. Will continue for three more months of chemo and then surgery.
March 21st, 2024
Mom has had 3 rounds of chemo. She has struggled with nausea and prickly cold sensations the most but everything seems to be moving forward as planned. Thank you for your donations as they have helped in keeping Mom more comfortable as she endures the chemo. If you cannot donate please share.
March 12th, 2024
March 6th, 2024
March 6th, 2024
January 12th, 2024
Mom received her biopsy results today. She has a rare small intestinal cancer- adenocarcinoma. She will have to go to Grand Rapids for a special scope procedure and then return for surgery. Those will be scheduled next week. She already has iron infusions appointment and another CT scan appointment to see if the cancer is in any other organs. Chemotherapy is also planned possibly before and after surgery or just after depending on results of the scope in Grand Rapids. She is at the mercy of the care of the Drs. We pray for God's hands on the decisions they make for her.
