Supporting My Mom's Cancer Journey

This right here is the saddest thing I have ever had to do or write. There is nothing I wouldn’t do for my Mom and yet I am so limited in what I can do. My Mom, Kristen Shepard, has some type of progressive cancer; we are waiting on the results of the biopsy. She has been very sick for at least the last 2 years and moderately sick for the last 4. During this time she has worked and her family has chipped in to help where they could. Now, our resources have been exhausted and she is no longer able to work to care for any of the extra needs. You know how much toilet paper and Kleenex a cancer patient goes through??? She needs help with the little things.

I have read with medical crowdfunding that $5 and $10 doesn’t really help, but this is a situation where that $5 and $10 can make a difference in whether she can get the supplement her Dr is recommending or not. THAT WILL MAKE A DIFFERENCE! Many things needed in cancer care and medical care just are not covered. Please help where you can.



