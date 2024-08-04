Campaign Image

Supporting My Mom's Cancer Journey

     This right here is the saddest thing I have ever had to do or write. There is nothing I wouldn’t do for my Mom and yet I am so limited in what I can do. My Mom, Kristen Shepard, has some type of progressive cancer; we are waiting on the results of the biopsy. She has been very sick for at least the last 2 years and moderately sick for the last 4. During this time she has worked and her family has chipped in to help where they could. Now, our resources have been exhausted and she is no longer able to work to care for any of the extra needs. You know how much toilet paper and Kleenex a cancer patient goes through??? She needs help with the little things.

 I have read with medical crowdfunding that $5 and $10 doesn’t really help, but this is a situation where that $5 and $10 can make a difference in whether she can get the supplement her Dr is recommending or not. THAT WILL MAKE A DIFFERENCE! Many things needed in cancer care and medical care just are not covered. Please help where you can.


Lisa
$ 20.00 USD
11 months ago

Prayers sent loves

Debbie
$ 15.00 USD
1 year ago

Prayers for you 🙏

Lisa
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless praying for you and your family!💕❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for peace and comfort during her treatment and total healing.

Eryca
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Jessica, I am so sorry to hear about your mom’s fight with cancer. I know how expensive health care is and happy to be able to help a little. We will be praying for her and your family.

Debbie
$ 15.00 USD
1 year ago

Prayers for comfort and healing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 year ago

Amanda Dean
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Oh this precious lady

Changes in insurance

August 4th, 2024

Starting this month, my insurance has changed.  This is causing more out of pocket expenses.  I have a surgery coming up in Sept/Oct.  I will need all the assistance I can get.  If you cannot donate, please share and comment  These expenses are no joke for sure.

Praising Yahweh through the storm

May 2nd, 2024

Just an update:  The tumor hasn't responded as well as hoped.  Will continue for three more months of chemo and then surgery.

Happy Birthday Mom!!

March 21st, 2024

Mom has had 3 rounds of chemo. She has struggled with nausea and prickly cold sensations the most but everything seems to be moving forward as planned. Thank you for your donations as they have helped in keeping Mom more comfortable as she endures the chemo. If you cannot donate please share. 

Chemo session #3 in progress.

March 12th, 2024

Started to be an eventful day.  As I got hooked up to first bag of drugs, the power went out and the infusion clinic doesn't have a back up generator.  The IV machines only have about a 4 hour life and my chemo takes just a bit longer to complete so they didn't want to start until it was guaranteed that I could finish.  After prayer, the power was restored within an hour.  I ended up being able to complete the chemo treatment for the clinic and come home to finish with continuous chemo for 48 hours.  So far, so good.
Treatment update

March 6th, 2024

A month into treatment and 2 chemo sessions down.  Not tolerating the chemo well, but I know some people suffer much worse than I am.  I feel blessed to have the oncology team that I have.  They are so compassionate and helpful and go out of their way to increase my comfort throughout this season of my life.  Thank you to all who are praying for me, it is much appreciated.  And of course, thank you to all who have felt compassionate enough to donate.  Those donations go a long way to purchase items to make this journey as easy as possible.
Biopsy Report and Oncology Appointment

January 12th, 2024

Mom received her biopsy results today. She has a rare small intestinal cancer- adenocarcinoma. She will have to go to Grand Rapids for a special scope procedure and then return for surgery. Those will be scheduled next week. She already has iron infusions appointment and another CT scan appointment to see if the cancer is in any other organs. Chemotherapy is also planned possibly before and after surgery or just after depending on results of the scope in Grand Rapids. She is at the mercy of the care of the Drs. We pray for God's hands on the decisions they make for her. 

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

