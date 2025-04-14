Kris's Medical Expenses

Our friend Kris was injured at the Moab Hard Enduro last weekend.

Kris has made a wonderful impact to the riding community since he started riding dirt bikes two years ago. He has been willing to ride with all skill levels and help out in a positive manner. As everyone knows that has gotten to meet Kris, he is a blast to be around on the trail and at camp.

At this time we are unsure exactly what the extent of his injury. He can not move his foot and toes, and his leg, ankle and foot are swollen. He is trying to find a Doctor or medical clinic that will work with him and his situation.

Like a lot of us that are self employed he does not have health insurance.

As some may know, a simple cast and Doctor visits can cost around $3,000 and push upwards if surgeries are needed. Other expenses that one has in life do not go away, he still has those expenses plus these newly added medical bills as they roll in over the months.

Please contribute whatever you can, it will go a long way to ease his financial burden.

We will keep everyone updated as this plays out. Thank you all for your contributions.