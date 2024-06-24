Supporting the Kovatch family

In November 2024, Scott and Jill Kovatch’s daughter, Teresa, underwent emergency brain surgery (4-6 hours) to remove a blockage that was discovered after she had episodes of unexplained fainting, headaches, etc. An emergency room visit led to a CT scan that showed a 3.3cm tumor in the 4th venticle in her brain. She had successful emergency brain surgery to remove the tumor a few days after discovery. After many weeks of recovery, a series of follow up MRIs, spinal taps, and blood tests have shown no residual or additional signs of the cancer. This was great news and Teresa has now moved to the next stage of treatment at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, which for her type of cancer means she will undergo a 6-week, Monday through Friday, proton treatment beginning on March 3.

To meet this schedule of treatments, Scott and Teresa travel to Cincinnati on Sundays, complete her treatments Monday-Friday then make the 5-6 hour drive home Fridays. They will repeat this routine for 6 weeks until around April 11. They must rent accommodations in the Cincinnati area along with covering all the other living essentials while also continuing to have to meet their needs at home as his wife, Jill, needs care and is unable to work. As they try to keep life as normal as possible, Teresa is showing a great fighting spirit during the treatments while continuing to do remote school work to keep her on track at Marian High School.





With that update, we are asking for any financial assistance to help cover the extra and unexpected costs of their stay in Cincinnati.

They importantly also still need prayers as this will be a tough window for Teresa, James, Jill, Scott and their family. They are trusting in God's plan and will through all of it. God bless you for your support.