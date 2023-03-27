Kona-Bound & Mission-Led

I'm raising money to attend a 6-month discipleship training program with YWAM Kona in Hawaii in the last quarter of 2027!!! The first 3 months will be intensive training focused on how to minister to the unreached, with an emphasis in journalism, photography, and videography in the mission field. After that, I'll spend 3 months doing overseas evangelism, putting what I've learned into practice!





This fundraiser will help cover the costs of my training, travel, transportation, housing, meals and time serving on the mission field. Your support would mean so much as I prepare for this season of learning and ministry.





GODSPEED!!