Urgent Knee Surgery For Monica





Because of advanced arthritis and severe wear in the joint, my knee needs a partial knee replacement as it is the only solution to be able to walk again and work without constant pain.





As you can imagine, surgery like this normally costs more than $40,000, but thanks to a financial assistance program, I am only asked to pay a total of ONLY $5,700. This covers payment to Texas Health Allen hospital, Dr. Christopher Odom from Legacy Orthopedics anesthesia with a physical therapy session. I only have $2,500 now and I humbly ask you to please help me complete so I can have the surgery in June.





I need to work to help my family and any donation, no matter how small, will bring me one step closer to the surgery I need to recover my ability to provide and improve my quality of life. You can also help me by sharing this post so that it reaches more hearts of God's people.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can give me. I am so close to having this surgery that will alleviate my pain and heal my leg. God bless you! 🙏

Hello, my name is Mónica Domínguez and I am going through a very painful situation. Last November, I underwent a knee operation to repair the meniscus, but unfortunately, it was not enough.