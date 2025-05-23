Support the Knapp Family

Please keep Ivan, Amanda & Baby Lincoln Knapp in your thoughts & prayers. Lincoln was born on 5.15.25 and has been transferred to San Antonio, receiving specialized medical care. He was born with a rare blood disorder that will require him to stay in the hospital for several months. The next couple of months will be understandably emotional & financially taxing for the Knapps & their families. By contributing to this fund, we can help make their everyday lives easier while they spend time with & focus on Lincoln.