Support the Knapp Family

 USD $12,913

Campaign created by Brian & Jennifer Heath

Campaign funds will be received by Amanda Knapp

Support the Knapp Family

Please keep Ivan, Amanda & Baby Lincoln Knapp in your thoughts & prayers. Lincoln was born on 5.15.25 and has been transferred to San Antonio, receiving specialized medical care. He was born with a rare blood disorder that will require him to stay in the hospital for several months. The next couple of months will be understandably emotional & financially taxing for the Knapps & their families. By contributing to this fund, we can help make their everyday lives easier while they spend time with & focus on Lincoln.

Dan Gallini
$ 500.00 USD
15 days ago

May God bless and protect your precious baby

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

Just now learning of this and hoping Lincoln is doing well.

Gayle Suzie and Zoo
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

We love you all soooooo much and you three are in our prayers constantly. Let us know if there is anything we can do💗💗💗🙏🙏🙏

Bray and Tristan
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Prayers up, Stay strong! We love y’all so much!

Leilani
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Andrea
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you.

Kramer and Heather
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Nila and David Harrell
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with you and precious Lincoln.🙏🏻❤️

Travis and Julie Mangum
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers and love your way.

J Clark
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you guys and sending so much love!

Erwin and Amy Montgomery
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Melissa Kent
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Courtney Strackbein
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Adam Blythe
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

My prayers and support for Lincoln's healing and recovery!

Tamara Price
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jason and Gale Gomes
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

The Gross family
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

We love y'all. Praying for your little man.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers

Sarah and Brice Garrett
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Stay strong 💚 we love y’all

