Kitchen Repairs to Serve Our Community

I'm a single mother of six, and our kitchen needs repairs to function well. Cabinet doors need to be replaced. Our flooring panels are lifting up off the floor, and we need new and functional countertops. Beyond our own family's needs, we have a mission to do outreach meals for women with children in the coming months. We're also working toward being able to house women who are seeking emergency shelter. Your support will help us move toward making this possible for our family and for the women and children we hope to serve.