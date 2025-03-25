Kirstin's Recovery

On March 10, 2025, our beloved Kirstin was involved in a life-altering accident while running in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was struck by a car traveling at 35 mph, resulting in serious injuries. After undergoing three major surgeries to repair two broken femurs and a knee severely damaged by multiple ligament tears, Kirstin is now on the long road to recovery. We are grateful to share that healing is happening, and each day brings her closer to reclaiming her strength.

We are deeply thankful for the outpouring of love, support, and encouragement Kirstin has received from friends, family, and the community. Every kind word and gesture has meant the world to us as we navigate this challenging journey together.

Kirstin has always been a fighter. As a standout Division 2 runner for Colorado Mesa University, she had big dreams of continuing her running career and eventually becoming a professional athlete. Although this accident has temporarily altered her path, her passion for running and her dream of competing at the highest level are far from over.

This fundraiser aims to support Kirstin as she embarks on her healing journey. The funds raised will help cover the cost of her physical therapy, medical expenses, and the financial burdens that come with this unexpected life change. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a meaningful impact on her recovery and give her the resources she needs to one day race again.

We are beyond grateful for your generosity and support during this difficult time. Together, we can help Kirstin heal, rebuild, and continue chasing her dreams.

Thank you for being a part of this journey with us.