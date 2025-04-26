Campaign Image

Support Kirra and Chapo

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $1,477

Campaign created by Kirra Hicks

Campaign funds will be received by Kirra Hicks

Support Kirra and Chapo

Hi, my name is Kirra Hicks. I have been riding for seven years and competing in AQHA, and ranch versatility shows since 2019. In 2022 I placed overall champion in the Western states versatility shows. Over the years of showing, I have won a total of 13 championship buckles. I participated in 4H for 6 years and have competed every year at the Pima County Fair. I completed the horsemanship program and earned my green jacket through 4H. This is my first time working with and training a mustang. I picked out Chapo from the BLM holding pens in Utah in November of 2024. My goal is to be able to compete in the Mustang Challenge in Las Vegas in July 2025. After the challenge I plan to continue working with him and make him my lifelong horse.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Hoping you have a great time! Go Kirra!

Molly Bryan
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

Love you! You’re gonna do amazing.

Ticket and Marvin
$ 35.00 USD
13 days ago

Go get em Chapo and Kirra. Rooting for you. Gonna watch in ridetv. Wish we would all be there. Way to go for your dreams.

Kathleen Keshishian
$ 25.00 USD
19 days ago

I'm so PROUD of you and all your dedication & hard work with Chapo! Love. .Mrs. Koester-Keshishian

Hennessey
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Good luck!

Sunset Ride
$ 30.00 USD
25 days ago

The Grahams
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Pasinelli Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Robert Pahissa
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Way to go! -Robert and Katie Pahissa

Michael Pahissa
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck Kirra!! -Michael and Lexie

Nancy Pahissa
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You got this! And remember to have fun😊

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Baba and Mike
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Have a wonderful time Kirra and Chapo Sending best wishes

Lynn Boyle
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Go get em girl!!! 🐎

Martin-Paul
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

We are wishing you the very best! Sounds very exciting; you have done amazing!

Grace Hicks
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Have fun, work hard!

Kim
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Gooooo Kirra and Chapo!!! ⚡️⚡️⚡️

Jeana
$ 77.00 USD
2 months ago

Good luck!!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo