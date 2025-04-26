Support Kirra and Chapo

Goal:
Hi, my name is Kirra Hicks. I have been riding for seven years and competing in AQHA, and ranch versatility shows since 2019. In 2022 I placed overall champion in the Western states versatility shows. Over the years of showing, I have won a total of 13 championship buckles. I participated in 4H for 6 years and have competed every year at the Pima County Fair. I completed the horsemanship program and earned my green jacket through 4H. This is my first time working with and training a mustang. I picked out Chapo from the BLM holding pens in Utah in November of 2024. My goal is to be able to compete in the Mustang Challenge in Las Vegas in July 2025. After the challenge I plan to continue working with him and make him my lifelong horse.
Hoping you have a great time! Go Kirra!
Love you! You’re gonna do amazing.
Go get em Chapo and Kirra. Rooting for you. Gonna watch in ridetv. Wish we would all be there. Way to go for your dreams.
I'm so PROUD of you and all your dedication & hard work with Chapo! Love. .Mrs. Koester-Keshishian
Good luck!
Way to go! -Robert and Katie Pahissa
Good luck Kirra!! -Michael and Lexie
You got this! And remember to have fun😊
Have a wonderful time Kirra and Chapo Sending best wishes
Go get em girl!!! 🐎
We are wishing you the very best! Sounds very exciting; you have done amazing!
Have fun, work hard!
Gooooo Kirra and Chapo!!! ⚡️⚡️⚡️
Good luck!!
