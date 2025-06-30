Send the Kings to Lakeland

Hey friends, it’s Vic. Our family is stepping into a new season of ministry, and we’re moving to Lakeland, Florida this August to plant a church. We’re excited, and we need your help to get there.

We’re raising $9K to cover the basics: $4K for a moving truck and travel expenses and $5K for first month’s rent, security deposit, and fees.

We’re entering this bi-vocationally, trusting God to provide. Every gift, big or small, will help us get on the ground and start building what we believe God is calling us to.

Would you please consider giving to support our move? And whether or not you can give right now, we’d love for you to join us in prayer. If you wanna join our tiny-but-mighty prayer team, text pray to 443-863-5541 and we'll text you from time to time with how you can be praying with us.

We’re so grateful for your love and support!