Support My Missions Trip

Thank you for supporting me in ministry and on the missions field. Your generous donation goes towards the cost of my outreach in the Kimberley region of Western Australia and the cost of another outreach location which I cannot reveal yet. Our goal is to reach these remote places with the gospel and to teach people the story of Jesus. We also aim to provide care for those we meet through prayer ministry and serving their needs. Through your donation you are enabling me to be the hands and feet of Jesus in Western Australia and beyond. Thank you dearly and God bless!