Support My Missions Trip

Goal:
AUD $7,000
Raised:
AUD $150
Campaign funds will be received by Kimberly Chicas
Thank you for supporting me in ministry and on the missions field. Your generous donation goes towards the cost of my outreach in the Kimberley region of Western Australia and the cost of another outreach location which I cannot reveal yet. Our goal is to reach these remote places with the gospel and to teach people the story of Jesus. We also aim to provide care for those we meet through prayer ministry and serving their needs. Through your donation you are enabling me to be the hands and feet of Jesus in Western Australia and beyond. Thank you dearly and God bless!
So joyful over this mission that God has put on your heart Kim, it is truly so beautiful and inspiring! Praise be to God for how He is working in you and through you. Will be praying 😙
