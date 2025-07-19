Bridge Support While I Heal

Hi, I’m Kim.

I’ve been going through a difficult health journey this year. Since February, I’ve been in and out of the hospital over a dozen times — sometimes staying nearly a week at a time — and have missed many days of work because of it.

Just over a week ago, I had a heart ablation procedure for Afib. Unfortunately, I’ve been experiencing complications during recovery, which has made it hard to return to my normal routine.

Right now, I’m asking for some temporary help to cover basic monthly expenses like my phone, utilities, and groceries. My phone has already been shut off, and I’m doing everything I can to stay steady while I heal.

If you feel led to help in any way — even just by sharing this — I would be so grateful. Your support would be a bridge for me as I continue to recover and work toward stability.

Thank you for your kindness, encouragement, and prayers.

– Kim