Guatemala kids missions

My name is Kiera Walters and I am saving money to go serve God in Guatemala. In the country of Guatemala a team and I will be going to multiple schools including street schools and an orphanage. We will also be evangelizing in the streets of San Jose Guatemala giving out baskets of food to families and spreading Gods good news. Looking back on the trip last year I believe God is moving in the country of Guatemala, I would highly appreciate donations to fund this trip, and support in prayers. There is a language barrier to break and it will break with Gods mighty words! Thank you to all who read this and the support!