Kidney Transplant for Esther Benewaa Acheampong

I am appealing for financial assistance towards a kidney transplant for my friend Esther Benewaa Acheampong, a Staff Nurse at Manhyia District Hospital and a member of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA). Esther is a member in good standing at Ohwimasi SDA Church in Kumasi, Ghana.





Esther is battling end stage chronic kidney disease and urgently needs a kidney transplant. Your support would mean so much to her during this critical time. No amount is too small, and any donation will help. Thank you for standing with Esther.