Help Khitam and her family escape war

Hello From Gaza

When I try to express my true feelings, there are no words to describe what I really feel. The feelings are countless. The only thing we can count during the days of war is to count our disasters, to count our lives that are wasted in fear in a life of which we know nothing except that at any moment its timer could end. I hate the sound of everything that ends in pain. I hate the sound of everything that ends in death. As for our suffering, we stand in line for bread and we stand in line for water. In order to bake bread, we have to collect firewood, and in order to collect firewood, we have to risk our lives. Our whole lives in Gaza revolve around how we live and survive. My children have become terrified and extremely afraid of seeing a gun, even if it is a child’s toy. They cannot get rid of the cursed obsession with war that never leaves us. We live it in reality and in our dreams. We drown in the darkness of endless depression. Where is life? Who extinguished it in our eyes? We hate and fear the sound of bullets, missiles, warplanes, artillery, and warships. I hate the sound of everything that ends in pain, and everything that ends in death. As for our story, I am a mother of four children. My eldest daughter Batol is 22 years old. She studied accounting at Al-Azhar University and has one year left to finish her university studies, but the occupation has destroyed all her dreams and future, just as it destroyed her university. My son Mohammed, 20 years old, studied at Palestine University for only one year and did not complete his education because the occupation also destroyed his university and destroyed his dreams and future. Mohammed feels extremely frustrated and hopeless because he was unable to find a job because he does not have a university degree. His dream was to finish his studies in the field of web technology and information security, but the occupation did not give him the opportunity to fulfill his dreams. Hala, 15 years old, and Salma, 11 years old. The war has deprived them of living their childhood like the rest of the children in the world. Since they were born until now, they have been living in wars. Their schools have become shelters for many displaced people instead of being a place for study. They miss their school desks and school activities. They miss their school books. They miss their beautiful memories. My children have suffered from psychological trauma, especially Salma, who says that she hears children screaming continuously and loudly. In her ears, this is what she felt when her friends who were playing with her in the street were bombed. As for my husband, he works as a driver and bears the greatest burden of responsibility. He is the one who carries gallons of water to fill them from long distances. He also carries a very heavy battery to charge it to light small lamps and charge our phones, which caused him severe pain and cartilage in the neck and back. We did not succeed in obtaining treatment for him because our hospitals are destroyed and do not have the capabilities. As for me, the mother, I am 53 years old. I suffered from breast cancer in 2019 and underwent a mastectomy in the same year. I took chemotherapy and Herceptin, but because the treatment ran out in Gaza, I did not complete my treatment when the doctor asked me to go to the West Bank to complete my treatment there, but the Israelis prevented me twice from entering the West Bank. I now do not know anything about my health condition and I appeal to you to help me so that I can travel to Egypt to complete my treatment there. I feel very sad because I lost 17 people from my family in the war and I lost my sister’s four grandchildren, children who were bombed while playing in their yard. There is no safety here. No home, no street, no tent, no school, no safety anywhere, death surrounds us everywhere, here we die slowly from lack of healthy food and drinkable water to the point that hepatitis has infected most of my family members here at home, I lost my mother and 3 of my sisters to the same disease, breast cancer, I do not want to meet the same fate, I want to live for the sake of my children, so I ask you to help us travel to Egypt to save my children and complete my treatment, please do not let us down, help us whether by donating, sharing or publishing our story, thank you all.





We want your help to leaving Gaza because we must pay $5,000 per person so that we can leave this war and complete our education,work and life.





donate and share to us please.



