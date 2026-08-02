Keyan rundell legal fees

My nephew keyan rundell was charged with 2nd degree murder,the news and FB is pertraying him as a cold blooded killer and a danger to society that is not true,keyan is a good kid he loved fishing and out doors ,their is so many hate comments on a 17 yr old boy when they don't kno the facts,they need to ask why them two white boys wanted to meet up ,also it came down to whose gonna live and whose gonna die keyan defended himself as anyone would where just asking anyone that can find it n their heart to donate anything to help with a good attorney and legal fees!!! Just bc two white boys are dead and keyans mixed he's automatically in the wrong he's not a killer a protected himself that night theirs so many hate comm towards keyan when nobody knows the full truth yet but I pray and hope it comes out, keyan is not a killer he protected himself,where just asking for people to find it in their heart to donate anything towards a good attorney and legal fees he does not deserve all the hate he is getting he did what anyone would do in that situation defend themselves!! So if anyone could please find it n their heart to donate please do and God bless♥️