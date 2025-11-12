Kevin’s Stage 4 Metastatic Prostate Cancer Battle

Kevin has always been a strong, active man, dedicated to his work and family. As a private contractor providing Executive Protection and Armed Security Services, he was the breadwinner, often working long hours and staying fit by going to the gym five times a week. Earlier this year, Kevin began feeling unwell but pushed through, determined to provide for us. In June, while on a security detail in Austin, he started urinating blood and struggled to finish his shift. Thinking it was dehydration, he came home, but the symptoms persisted and worsened. When blood clots appeared, we rushed to the ER, where he was admitted for a week. After extensive tests, including labs, CT scans, and a biopsy, doctors discovered a large mass between his prostate and bladder, pressing into his left kidney. To prevent sepsis and further kidney damage, they inserted a nephrostomy bag and a catheter to flush out blood clots. The biopsy results were devastating: Kevin was diagnosed with Stage 4 Metastatic Prostate Cancer. He has lost nearly 70 pounds and has just completed his first round of chemotherapy. This diagnosis has turned our lives upside down. The stress and uncertainty are overwhelming, and Kevin is deeply worried about our finances. Medical bills and daily expenses are piling up, and credit cards can only take us so far. We are reaching out to our community and anyone willing to help, hoping for support during this difficult journey. Your generosity will help cover medical costs, treatments, and provide some relief as Kevin focuses on his health. If you are able to contribute, we are truly grateful. If not, your prayers and well wishes mean the world to us. Thank you for reading our story and for your kindness. May God bless us all.