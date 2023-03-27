Kevin’s Hope Against Cancer





Hi, I’m Kevin, and I’m currently fighting cancer. This journey has brought emotional, physical, and financial challenges that I never expected. I’m raising funds to help cover my medical treatments, medications, transportation, and daily living expenses while I focus on recovery.

Every donation, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to healing. If you’re unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean the world to me.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers. Together, we can keep hope alive.❤️🙏