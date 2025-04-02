Campaign Image

Attacked by Dog

My fur baby, Keshia was attacked by another dog over the weekend and I took her to the Emergency Vet on Saturday to stabilize her, the tune of nearly $400. On Monday, I took her in for follow up with her vet and she had surgery to repair some serious tissue and nerve damage. Between the Emergency Vet and surgery, her bill is $1,400 and has put a serious financial hole.

These costs will surely continue to climb due to medications, follow-up treatment, rehab and possibly canine hydrotherapy, depending on her recovery.

Please keep my princess in your prayers for a full recovery. She is my everything and I would be devestated if anything ever happened to her.


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
14 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

I am so sorry about what happened to your beloved Keshia. I'm hoping & 🙏🏻ing for a speedy & full revovery! ❤️🐾🐾

