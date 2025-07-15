Hero father recovering cadavers in Kerrville

🌲💔 I never imagined that one conversation would change my perspective on so many things, especially in such a profound way. It was during the aftermath of the floods in Wimberley when Cooper Allan stepped into my life—quite literally and metaphorically.

Fast forward to earlier this year when nature unleashed its fury again. The floods up north devastated Kerrville and San Antonio area. Cooper wasn't just my tree guy anymore; he was diving into cadaver recovery operations, working long hours with law enforcement agencies amidst debris-filled landscapes. His story moved me deeply—this isn’t what any parent or business owner should have to face.

Cooper is just my tree guy. We talked on the phone yesterday (Sunday) and he told me about his own two little girls. He also told me about what he's seeing right now in Kerrville. He said it's 1000x worse than what they are saying on TV. I don't want to talk about exactly what he's telling me about cadaver recovery, but it's really really bad. I mean, horrible. I asked him to send me some (appropriate) pictures of what he's seeing. These pictures are from the weekend of July 12th. All of these pictures that include big piles of brush could have anything in there. Cooper, who's just a guy with a tractor, is clearing that brush and they are finding things that men and parents should not have to find. He says it's worse than war. And he told me they are not finding adults.

Cooper doesn’t earn a fortune managing his small but thriving company, and providing for his own family of four takes all he makes each month. Yet here he was, not only donating his services free-of-charge for recovery efforts in the region but also covering some personal expenses out of pocket to support those affected by these disasters. Cooper has been paying everything himself. Diesel. Repairs. Food and lodging. Not to mention he can't run his business to feed his family. He told me the only funding down there that he is aware of is coming from JC Watts, ex-congressman from Texas and that the owners at Camp La Junta is helping. He said a lot of the cadavers from the Camp Mystic area have ended up in the La Junta area. Again, I don't even want to go into details. Please help these people, even with just a little bit for fuel and food.

The emotional toll is immense—not just on him or other first responders like volunteer firefighters and police officers but on their families too. They are dealing with loss, fear, and uncertainty every day while putting up an impossibly brave face for the community they love so dearly.

It might seem like a small gesture compared to what Cooper and others are doing out there, risking their safety every day for strangers they barely know. But maybe together, our collective effort can take some of the weight off these amazing first responders’ shoulders—even if only just a little bit. 💪❤️

If you feel as touched by Cooper's story or inspired by his bravery and generosity in helping others rebuild their lives after such devastating events, consider making even a small donation to support him and fellow volunteers like those with the Red Cross or local food banks. Your kindness would be an invaluable lifeline for them during these trying times. Even a small donation will help pay for diesel for his equipment. 100% goes to Cooper and his fellow responders.

