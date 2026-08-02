Kenny’s eye procedures (Charles Gum)

My dad has always been the kind of person who works hard and takes care of himself. Recently, his eyesight worsened to the point he was nearly blind in one eye and had to have surgery on both eyes to save his vision. While we’re grateful the surgeries gave him a chance to see again, the cost has been overwhelming. His insurance would not cover the procedures and ended up costing him $4700.00 out of pocket. Now he don’t know how he is going to pay his rent or bills. He is one of the hardest working people I know. And he is always helping people. He has helped more of us than I even know about and would not think twice about doing it again if any of us were in a situation where we needed. I would at least like to get up enough to pay his rent for a couple months and bills. So he doesn’t have to stress or get behind any more than he is. So if you can help any little bit makes a difference and also please share with your family and friends. The more people we can get this shared to the better. And please don’t tell him. He wouldn’t want me asking for help as his pride is to big. And I will surprise him with the money I collect and record it to send to everyone who has donated to help him. Again please don’t say anything to him about it as I want to surprise him. I will take whatever I collect in one week from today and record me giving it to him. Thank you all let’s show him he is loved and has people who care about him.



