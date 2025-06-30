Campaign Image

Cleveland Musician Kenny Marklow Cancer Battle

Campaign created by June Sladek

Campaign funds will be received by Kenny Marklow

Cleveland Musician Kenny Marklow Cancer Battle

Hi my name is June Sladek.  I am sharing news on behalf of my good friend and musical brother, Kenny Marklow. Kenny was born and raised in the Cleveland Area and relocated to Phoenix, AZ. He is dad to daughter Dallas and best friend to Dallas' mother Priscilla "Percy" Lucy Marklow

Kenny’s played with many Cleveland bands including; Just Another Band, Buff & the Hoot-ers, Free Howie, Cleveland Rocks, Jukebox Heroes, Burnt River Band, The Ted Riser Band, & Soul’d Out.

In April of this year, Kenny was diagnosed with an aggressive form of Bladder Cancer. He is currently seeing some of the top Oncologist and Urologists in Phoenix to develop a plan of care.

Given the sudden onset of the diagnosis and the sheer discomfort of his condition, Kenny had to stop working as a local commercial truck driver. 

His full time job now is getting past this!

We are letting you know since you may have shared the stage with Kenny, been a fan of the bands he was in, or are a friend who lost touch.

 Although Kenny has filed for disability, the costs of living day to day without a steady paycheck is taking its toll. He needs our help!

Please consider donating and sharing this post so we can raise funds to support Kenny. He is grateful and fighting!


No amount is too little and I hope you will share this post so we can spread the word!


Kenny is on Facebook if you want to reach out to him directly.


Much Love,

June

Recent Donations
Makenna
$ 30.00 USD
17 hours ago

Ardo Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Hang in there. You got this!

Shelby Bunn
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Get well soon! I will send more when I can. Miss you Kenny.

Rachel Waugh
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Sending you all the healing vibes 💜

Samary Berrocal
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Praying for you. 🙏🏼

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Grabowski Family
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Hang in there Coin. This is just a bump in the road.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Susan Daniels
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Michael Nunnally
$ 200.00 USD
10 days ago

You got this Bub!

Darbo
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Dang, didn’t know. You got this! Much love to you!

Rick Strah
$ 200.00 USD
14 days ago

Stay strong brother!!! You got this!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
16 days ago

Good Lick Buff! Praying for you.

Paul Massiello
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

You’ve got this

Jaci
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Sending good vibes and lots of love to you! F*ck cancer!!!!

John K
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Praying for You 🙏🏻

