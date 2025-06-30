Cleveland Musician Kenny Marklow Cancer Battle

Hi my name is June Sladek. I am sharing news on behalf of my good friend and musical brother, Kenny Marklow. Kenny was born and raised in the Cleveland Area and relocated to Phoenix, AZ. He is dad to daughter Dallas and best friend to Dallas' mother Priscilla "Percy" Lucy Marklow

Kenny’s played with many Cleveland bands including; Just Another Band, Buff & the Hoot-ers, Free Howie, Cleveland Rocks, Jukebox Heroes, Burnt River Band, The Ted Riser Band, & Soul’d Out.

In April of this year, Kenny was diagnosed with an aggressive form of Bladder Cancer. He is currently seeing some of the top Oncologist and Urologists in Phoenix to develop a plan of care.

Given the sudden onset of the diagnosis and the sheer discomfort of his condition, Kenny had to stop working as a local commercial truck driver.

His full time job now is getting past this!

We are letting you know since you may have shared the stage with Kenny, been a fan of the bands he was in, or are a friend who lost touch.

Although Kenny has filed for disability, the costs of living day to day without a steady paycheck is taking its toll. He needs our help!

Please consider donating and sharing this post so we can raise funds to support Kenny. He is grateful and fighting!





No amount is too little and I hope you will share this post so we can spread the word!





Kenny is on Facebook if you want to reach out to him directly.





Much Love,

June