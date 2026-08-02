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Kenneths Emergency Surgery

Goal$60,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAaron Hurley

Kenneths Emergency Surgery

A heart so big it’s about to explode…


Kenneth Calvin Jr. is a national pro-life hero. He serves as the Northern California Chapter Leader for The White Rose Resistance, where he faithfully ministers outside abortion clinics, working to save children from death and helping their mothers choose life. Through his ministry, Kenneth has helped nearly 1,000 children escape abortion.

He is a fierce enemy of the culture of death, a fearless warrior in the Kingdom of God, and an enormous blessing to The White Rose Resistance.


For years, Kenneth has stood in the gap for mothers and their children. He has fought to save nearly 1,000 babies from abortion. Now Kenneth is the one who needs us to stand in the gap.


Kenneth is now in the fight of his life.

He was born with a rare genetic condition that has left his aorta extremely fragile, making his ascending aorta highly susceptible to rupture. Several members of his family have died from this condition, while two of his uncles have had their lives severely altered following surgery.


After a recent checkup, Kenneth’s doctors told him that he needs this high-risk surgery immediately. Without surgery, his doctors believe he is at imminent risk of an aortic rupture.


A team of doctors at Stanford Medical Center has scheduled his surgery for August 19th. The procedure is expected to last approximately 10 hours. Doctors will temporarily stop his heart while they repair his aorta and work to save his life.

But the surgery is only the beginning.


Kenneth will face an extensive and difficult recovery. He will require significant rehabilitation and time away from work and ministry. He will be on bed rest for a period of time and will be unable to lift more than five pounds for the first six months.

And in the middle of all of this, Kenneth and his precious wife are preparing to welcome their fifth child into the world.


The man who has spent years fighting to save the lives of others now needs us to fight for him.

The financial burden on Kenneth and his family will be enormous:

  1. Surgery: $30,000
  2. Living expenses: $20,000
  3. Airbnb near Stanford: $3,825
  4. Midwife & delivery care: $5,250

Total: $59,075


Kenneth has spent countless hours standing outside abortion clinics, praying with mothers, proclaiming the truth, and putting himself in the gap for children who had no voice.


Now it’s our turn to stand in the gap for Kenneth.

Please consider giving whatever you can to help Kenneth and his family through this life-threatening surgery, the birth of their fifth child, and the long road to recovery.


Let’s rally around a man who has spent his life fighting for others.

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